Plan to assassinate Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi thwarted

An attempt to assassinate Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, who lives in Cyprus, has been averted due to intelligence information obtained by the Cypriot police, the Cypriot media has reported. The information led to the arrest of a contract killer hired to shoot him. He was arrested with a gun, silencer and gloves in his possession.

Sagi left Cyprus immediately after the authorities informed him about the situation. One Israeli security source said that Sagi is now in a safe place.

Not many details are known about the failed attempt to kill Sagi. Israeli security sources do not believe the motives were political or that Iran was behind the attempt but rather it was more likely a financial dispute related to his former holdings in online gambling platform Playtech, or his attempts to acquire a cybersecurity company. The Cypriot police have discounted the possibility that Iran was involved in the assassination plan.

Sagi has a golden visa to live in Cyprus due to his large-scale investments there. The Cypriot media reports that the alleged assassin, who has been arrested is an Azeri citizen, who also holds a Russian passport.

Teddy Sagi Group said, "This was an Iranian terror incident that has been thwarted. The target for assassination was not Teddy Sagi but Israelis living in Cyprus. It is regrettable that it is so easy to publish information and harm the name of a person."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 4, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021