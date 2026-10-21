Police fraud unit questions Likud minister May Golan

Four months after Israel Police announced the conclusion of the investigation into Minister for Social Equality and as Minister for Women's Empowerment.May Golan (Likud), she was again questioned today about a case of government corruption. Golan is currently being questioned at the offices of the National Fraud Investigation Unit in the Police Lahav 433 division in Lod.

Golan is suspected of offenses related to public integrity, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The investigation was initiated following an exposé by journalist Yossi Mizrahi, which raised suspicions that employees of the Ministry for Social Equality were involved in offenses such as obtaining property by false pretenses, the misuse of public funds, and the creation of ghost (fictitious) jobs.

Until today, Golan had refused to appear for questioning, despite having been summoned on several occasions. The investigation was initially conducted covertly for several months before transitioning to an overt phase in September. In June, the police announced the conclusion of the investigation, having questioned the other individuals involved, though Golan’s own account had not yet been taken.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office (Taxation and Economics).

Presumption of innocence: May Golan has not been accused or charged andhas the right to a presumption of innocence.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2026.

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