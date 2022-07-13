Police question Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg

Israel Police Lahav 433 serious crime unit yesterday detained Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg and three associates for questioning over suspected involvement in offenses including fraud, breach of trust, extortion with threats, abusing power, giving bribes and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Greenberg wrote on his Facebook page today, "Since assuming my post, I have literally worked day and night, without stopping, without vacations, for this city and its residents in order to move Petah Tikva forward in every parameter and to personally and individually worry about every resident of the city and their quality of life."

"Due to the rumors, it is important for me to share with you the details given. On Monday morning, I was asked to make my own way to be questioned on a certain subject. As a citizen who believes in enforcing the law and very much respecting it, I went along and answered every question. I have nothing to hide and I am convinced that at the end of the investigation things will become clear. As mayor, I have completely devoted myself and put all the strength at my disposal, only for the public interest. This is the way I have behaved my entire life and how I will always behave."

According to Israel Police, the investigation began a year ago when a complaint was lodged, claiming that Greenberg demanded that employees be dismissed because they and their families opposed him and he conditioned this on transferring budgets to the institutions employing them. The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the State Attorney's Economic Department.

Three associates of Greenberg allegedly worked on his behalf in order to implement his will and plans.

Adv. Ofer Bartal of Bartal Cohen law firm said on behalf of Greenberg, "The Mayor has answered all questions asked by the investigators and has not evaded anything. As it looks, without his knowing, his name was used by a number of people to threaten others and these matters will become clear. We suggest that everybody wait patiently until the investigation is over, when it will be seen that his behavior was without fault."

Presumption of innocence: Greenberg and his associates are only suspects in the aforementioned offenses. This is the early stage of a criminal investigation and those being questioned have the right to be presume innocent.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2022.

