Poll of Polls: Winter reshuffles deck as Yashar leads

In the latest "Globes" poll of polls leading up to the Knesset election on October 27, Yashar, the new party led by former chief-of-staff Gadi Eisenekot, maintains its lead with 24 seats, closely followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud with 23 seats. The deck has been reshuffled by the entry of former IDF general Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party into the fray. Winter, who the polls say would win 4 seats, says he will only join a coalition led by Netanyahu, and has drawn support from the Likud and Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist party.

But the overall stalemate remains unchanged with both the government coalition and the opposition unable to form a 61-seat majority government without the Arab parties.

The full distribution of seats in the poll of polls is as follows:

Yashar - 24 seats

Likud - 23

Beyachad - 12

Democrats - 10

Yisrael Beitenu - 9

United Torah Judaism - 8

Shas - 8

Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) - 8

Joint Arab List - 7

Ra'am - 5

Religious Zionist - 4

Ofer Winter People of Israel - 4

Blue & White - 0

Hendel-Tropper Reservists - 0

Because of the averaging process, the number of seats does not necessarily total 120.)

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.