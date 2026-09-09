Prytek Group acquires Scanovate for $50m

Prytek Group, which operates in the infrastructure and financial services sector has announced a merger with Scanovate, which develops advanced digital identification and compliance technological solutions. The deal is worth about $50 million and is expected to generate shareholder value of up to $100 million.

Scanovate, founded in 2014 by CEO Amir Fishman, and CTOs Roy Fishman and Irad Gilboa, has developed tools that enable enterprises to identify customers, manage their identities, and maintain data integrity in line with regulatory requirements wherever the organizations operate. The company’s solution helps large enterprises identify customers by scanning identification documents (such as ID cards) directly from their mobile device. Scanovate is active in four main regions - North America, South America, Western Europe, and Israel - and serves more than 250 customers, of which about 120 are financial institutions. Its customers in Israel include leading banks, credit card companies, and major insurance companies.

As part of the merger, Scanovate’s subsidiaries will join the group. The first subsidiary, Cellosign - an Israeli company founded in 2017 by Zack Zigherman (CEO) and Kobi Segev (CTO) - develops a platform that serves organizations in Israel and around the world as an executive arm for converting business and marketing processes into a fully digital process (E2E). Cellosign specializes in data traffic (data collection and processing) and driving business, marketing and regulatory processes, while creating a digital experience (digital Journey) with internal and external customers. The platform is an implementation arm.

The second subsidiary, ADO Technologies, which operates in Colombia, led by CEO Doron Shlomo and CTO Alon Ofir, specializes in digital identity verification and biometric authentication in accordance with local regulations and is the group's point of contact in the Latin American market in the field of identity verification.

Prytek is a group of companies in the field of infrastructure and financial services that was founded about a decade ago and operates through a unique model. The company manages an ecosystem of technology and service companies that together form an added value chain in the fields of data, software and Software as-a-Service (SaaS) for global financial clients. from first-tier banks to leading fintech companies.

In practice, when a company joins the group, its founder or CEO joins the leadership of the entire group, but continues to manage the business they built, while maintaining full responsibility for its performance. This creates a common approach to institutional clients, sharing of technological infrastructures and management services, and shared growth goals that drive all companies in the group forward together. Prytek currently operates in 14 countries, serves over 500 Tier 1 clients worldwide, and has over 1,500 employees through the companies in the group.

On joining Prytek, Scanovate will lead the CLM (Client lifecycle management) segment in the group and will continue to develop new products, in collaboration with other companies in the group such as Delta Capita and an Israeli company TipRanks, while expanding the group's activities in Israel and internationally, leveraging Prytek’s unique infrastructure, which includes sharing existing customer relationships, professional teams, international outreach, and administrative support. The legal aspects of the deal were supported by Dr. Tal Tirosh of the APM firm and Adv. Osher Ben Ezri.

In the past six years, Prytek has undertaken a number of major transactions that have made it a leading global player in the field of technological services for banks and financial institutions: In August 2024, Prytek completed the acquisition of Israeli company TipRanks, which has developed an investment research tool that is popular among investors, brokers and financial institutions around the world; In August 2025, Delta Capita, the UK subsidiary of Prytek, acquired DTCC's regulatory reporting platform, thereby adding some 250 additional institutional clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America to the group; previously, in December 2024, Delta Capita took over HSBC's OTC Derivatives business and, as part of this long-term service agreement, absorbed over 300 of the bank employees; that same year, Delta Capita was selected as the preferred partner of the London Stock Exchange (LSEG) for the acquisition of its KYC technology and onboarding platform, thus bringing the CLM engine called "Karbon" to the Prytek Group.

Prytek Group Founder and CEO Andrey Yashunsky said, "In the AI era, where technology is rapidly becoming a commodity, a technology product can be built in months. What is much harder to replicate is the trust of institutional clients, global reach, operational infrastructure and relationships built over years. This is precisely the uniqueness of the Prytek model: companies that join us receive not only technology and capital, but access to the customer base, infrastructure and the network of trust we have built, allowing them to grow faster and at a larger scale. Our deals with LSEG, DTCC and HSBC illustrate the strength of this model."

Scanovate CEO Amir Fishman said, "As the CEO of a software company, I know firsthand the difficulty for companies of our size to grow and penetrate new markets on their own - not because we lack a good product, but because building institutional trust with banks and large financial institutions is a slow, expensive, and sometimes impossible process for a companies of our size. We joined Prytek since we found exactly what we were missing: institutional trust that has been built for years, an existing global deployment, and a network of sister companies that have already traveled this path before us. This is not just access to a new market, it is an opportunity to take the companies' products and solutions to additional markets, and place them in front of customers who would have taken us years to reach on our own. This is exactly the leap that Scanovate needs at this stage of its life." Cellosign CEO Zack Zigherman added, "In recent years, Cellosign has been receiving ongoing professional recognition, since organizations are no longer looking for a point-in-time digital tool, but rather an infrastructure, similar to the one we have developed, which allows them to create and manage digital assets, processes and customer journeys, connect systems and people, and respond quickly to business and regulatory changes. We see the merger with Prytek as an excellent opportunity to expand Cellosign’s operations worldwide and expand the product portfolio for our customers, as well as another milestone in groundbreaking work in the digital, technological and business worlds."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2026.

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