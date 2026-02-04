Psagot to represent BlackRock’s TASE iShare funds

Psagot Investment House has been appointed to serve as the operational representative of the foreign funds in Israel of investment giant BlackRock, which is responsible for the activities of the funds in Israel with the regulator and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). BlackRock's iShares funds, one of the world's largest asset managers, are among the world's leading investment brands, and 23 of them are traded on the TASE.

BlackRock manages assets worth about $14 trillion, as of December 2025, operates more than 70 offices in 30 countries, and has clients in 100 countries around the world. This latest move positions the Israeli investment house at the forefront of the interface between the international investment world and the Israeli investor, and strengthens its status as a leading and innovative investment house, offering its clients advanced global investment solutions.

BlackRock Israel said, "BlackRock is proud of the major growth that we have seen in local funds with the support of the Israel office, and we will continue to operate with no changes with financial advisors and institutional bodies to realize the potential in the local market."

Psagot CEO Tsachi Iron added, "The appointment of Psagot as the representative for the foreign funds of BlackRock in Israel is a strategic move that brings Psagot in line with advanced international standards, and demonstrates the diverse capabilities of Psagot as an investment house that stands at the forefront of technological innovation in all matters relating to financial solutions."

Psagot Investment House, which is the oldest investment house in Israel, is experiencing growth momentum and is continually expanding its areas of activity. About a year ago, it launched "Psagot Trade" - a new platform for independent trading in the capital market, and one of the most advanced and innovative in Israel. The platform provides investors with direct access to the capital markets in Israel, the US, Canada and Europe and enables the purchase and sale of all types of securities, using advanced AI capabilities.

