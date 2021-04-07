Qualitest acquires Israeli co Comply for over NIS 50m

US software testing and quality assurance company Qualitest has announced that it is acquiring Israeli quality assurance pharma and digital health specialist Comply. Qualitest’s second high-profile acquisition in 2021 will reinforce its position in the medical technology testing market. No financial details were disclosed but market sources believe Qualitest is paying more than NIS 50 million for Comply.

Qualitest said that Comply’s 83 employees are joining its team and will add Teva, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, GE Medical and AbbVie to Qualitest’s list of clients. Following the acquisition, Teva will become one of Qualitest’s leading pharmaceutical accounts globally.

Founded in 2005, Comply provides quality assurance services for web, cloud and mobile applications related to digital health products. In particular, the company has focused on the validation of computerized systems, including enterprise IT and laboratory systems, as well as validation of IT infrastructure, such as information security and disaster recovery plans.

Qualitest CEO Norm Merritt said, "We’ve had our eyes on Comply for a while due to its reputation as a leader in providing software testing services to the growing pharma tech market. That’s why we are excited to bring them into the Qualitest family. We see a lot of potential in the pharma industry, and by integrating Comply’s expertise we can expand Qualitest’s footprint in this hot-growth area."

Comply founder and CEO Gai Anbar said, "Qualitest is a global leader in testing, which is why it’s the perfect partner to help us take our testing services worldwide. We have been impressed with Qualitest’s position as the go-to provider for software testing. By joining forces, we can capitalize on our own expertise in providing the highest quality assurance for health and pharma businesses."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 7, 2021

