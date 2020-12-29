Quality of life: Seven reasons to live in Bnei Brak

The latest data on quality of life in Israel; from the Central Bureau of statistics ranks the country's 16 largest cities according to 80 different indices, some which objectively measure data and others based on subjective feelings.

The Central Bureau of Statistics information relates to December 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck but even some might be surprised that there are seven areas in which the haredi city of Bnei Brak scored highest. The city came in top in terms of work satisfaction, life satisfaction, expectations for the future, satisfaction about the balance between work and other aspects of life, the lowest number of new cancer cases per capita, the least juvenile obesity, and the highest voter turnout in Knesset elections.

Kfar Saba scored highest among Israel's 16 largest cities in nine areas: longest life expectancy, lowest housing density, satisfaction with their neighborhood, satisfaction with their home, satisfaction about cleanliness of the city in residential neighborhoods, satisfaction about the economic situation, highest rate of Internet use, and lowest number of people with part time work who would like to work full time, highest number of people working in their profession. Tel Aviv - Yafo leads in seven quality of life categories: level of employment, satisfaction with income, number of schoolchildren receiving matriculation, trust in the legal system, overall trust, access to computers, and use of online government services.

Rishon Lezion led in satisfaction with parks and green areas, lowest unemployment, feeling safe when walking alone at night, and the highest proportion of women in management positions in the public sector. Petah Tikva led in civil involvement and the lowest percentage of neighbors who make a noise.

Ramat Gan led in the highest amount of garbage put in for recycling and the lowest in feeling of being discriminated against. Rehovot led in the number of residents who felt their job offered opportunities for promotion and Beersheva led in the lowest dissatisfaction in the amount of time it takes to travel to work. Haifa led in the lowest percentage of housing services costs and Netanya led in the quality of water and the lowest percentage of householders paying 30% or more of their income for housing.

Beit Shemesh led in trust in the health services, self-esteem about their health, feeling of being able to cope with problems, esteem about their families, and volunteerism. Ashkelon has the highest number of college graduates among people over 30 and Ashdod's residents have the highest feeling of security about the online environment. Bat Yam has the lowest level of baby mortality, the highest satisfaction with public transport and the highest confidence in the government.

The residents of Jerusalem have the lowest percentage of people with feelings of loneliness and feelings of depression.

