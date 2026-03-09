Qumra profits from $835m Talkspace sale

Online and mobile therapy services company Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) has been acquired by United Health Services for $5.25 per share, a 10% premium on its closing share price on Friday, for a total of $825 million.

Talkspace is a US company, which was founded by Israeli couple Oren and Roni Frank. The company has been listed on Nasdaq since a SPAC merger in 2021 at a valuation of NIS 1.4 billion. Subsequently the company’s market cap slumped to below $100 million in 2023, making today’s acquisition a satisfactory outcome for investors.

Among the investors is Israeli venture capital fund Qumra Capital, which has a 5.1% stake in the company worth $45 million in the deal. Qumra Partner Erez Shachar sits on Talkspace’s board of directors. Other Israeli investors have sold their shares prior to today’s acquisition, which is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.