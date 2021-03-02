Rami Levy added to market concentration list

Israel's Committee for the Reduction of Concentration in the economy has added nine new companies to its list for 2021.

The list includes Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI), Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE), Alon Blue Square cohntroklled by Moti ben-Moshe, credit card companies Isracard and MAX, Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN).

Being included in the list can cause a company problems when applying for licenses and rights or in bidding for tenders, as the Israellli government strives to decrease concentration and increase competition in the Israeli economy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2021

