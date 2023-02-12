Ramot versus Gilo

Jerusalem's northern suburb Ramot (officially Ramot Alon) is the city's biggest neighborhood with 55,000 residents. Initially a predominantly secular suburb, for many decades now haredi residents have been moving in and changing the character of the neighborhood, while introducing major tensions. Construction in Ramot includes houses and gardens, four-floor apartment buildings and 10-floor apartment blocks in the heart of the neighborhood. Hundreds more apartments will be built in Ramot.

Gilo in the far south of Jerusalem is also one of the city's biggest suburbs, comprising five neighborhoods - ranging from large houses to prefabricated buildings. A neighborhood with 900 new apartments is planned for the slopes of Western Gilo with many of the new homes expected to be purchased by members of the haredi community.

In the center of Ramot there is a shopping mall with a range of stores and eateries and around the neighborhood are other major local commercial centers and office developments.

Urban greenery

Ramot has few parks and public gardens for the high number of children in the suburb (40% of residents) but in the southwest of the suburb there is a large area of natural greenery - Ramot Forest. Gilo has has many public gardens, although some of them are very small. In the north of the neighborhood there are several natural and cultural sites including Gilo Forest, Nahak Kos and the Khirbet Arza archeological site.

Transport

Ramot is isolated from the central areas of the city but enjoys relatively easy access to the Central Bus Station and highways to central Israel.

In the future the light rail Blue Line will connect Ramot to Gilo via the city center where it will cross the existing Red Line. The tender for the line will soon be issued and the line is scheduled to begin operating in 2029.

Gilo is also isolated from the central areas of the city and will be served by the light rail Green Line from 2025 as well as the Blue Line.

Madlan real estate website CEO Tal Kopel says, "Ramot and Gilo are far from each other but have similar characteristics. Both were built far from the city center and were initially designed for middle class secular families with haredi families moving into both. In terms of socioeconomic status Gilo is in the fifth (decile) and Ramot is in the third (lowest decile)."

Data provided by Nadlan

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.