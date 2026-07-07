Recanati family buys control of Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team

The Recanati family has informed the other shareholders in the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team that it is exercising its right of refusal and buying all of the Federmann family's shares (29%) from Fedanco for $50 million. This will give the family 58% of Maccabi Tel Aviv's shares.

This is one of the most significant deals in Israeli sports in recent years.

The Recanati family said, "There are plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in the players' budget in the coming years."

This means that Rapyd founder and CEO Arik Shtilman, who bought shares in the team with great fanfare and promises, will likely find himself outside the ownership structure. Shtilman invested as an equal partner with the Federmann family, which held a 29% stake the club. Shtilman confirmed the purchase in a tweet, wishing the Recanati family well.

For the past year, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have been waging a battle against the Federmann family, claiming that it has been blocking the team's budget from increasing. David Federmann, passed away earlier this year, leaving the team's management in the hands of his son Danny.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2026.

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