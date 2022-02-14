Record new housing sales in Israel in 2021

More than 56,000 new homes were sold in Israel in 2021, up 37% from 2020, and a new record, according to the latest survey published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. One third of the new homes were in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Jerusalem, Bat Yam, Netanya and Modi'in. This is the first major real estate figure summing up 2021, which saw the largest ever number of real estate deals in Israel's history.

In first place in terms of new housing sales was Tel Aviv with 4,111 homes sold, up 35.8% from 2020. Just behind in second place was Ashkelon, where 4,070 new homes were sold last year, up 51.1% from 2020. In third place was Jerusalem 2,848 (up 114.8%), followed by Ramat Gan 2,464 (up 57.7%), Bat Yam 2,057 (up 427.4%), Netanya 1,934 (up 36.3%), Modi'in-Maccabim 1,843 (up 244.5%), Rishon Lezion 1,802 (up 3.4%), Beit Shemesh 1,741 (down 19.5%), Kiryat Ono 1,480 (up 116.1%), and Nahariya 1,477 (up 90.6%).

