Retirement age for women in Israel to rise to 65

The retirement age for women is to be very gradually raised from 62 to 65 according to the draft of the Economic Arrangements bill to be introduced to the Knesset by Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman. The retirement age for men in Israel has been 67 for some years.

The retirement age for women will be raised from 62 to 63 by 2024 and from 63 to 65 by 2032. After 2038 the retirement agent will be linked to life expectancy, as published by the Central Bureau for Statistics.

The bill notes that in most OECD countries the retirement age for women has been equalized with the retirement age for men. This will not be the case in Israel where the retirement age for men in Israel has been 67 for some years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021