Robel Innovation launches counter drone system

Robel Innovation, which specializes in the development of defense solutions and advanced protection and homeland security technologies, has launched Black Raven - a system based on AI and multi-sensor data fusion, developed to provide a response to the threat of assault drones.

The new system was developed after the company's employees, most of whom are Israeli army reservists who have served hundreds of days since the outbreak of the war, personally experienced the threat developing in the combat zones, and in particular the challenge of assault drones and fiber-optic drones. Based on their direct familiarity with the operational need in the field, the company's employees have developed an innovative, efficient and accessible technological solution that will provide an accurate response to the current generation of threats and even to potential future drone developments.

Robel notes that one of the main advantages of the Black Raven system is its cost, which will be significantly lower than the cost of other systems currently on the market.

Black Raven is based on three main operating stages: technological detection of the threat from afar; closing the loop and precise location using advanced sensors and systems; finally, targeting and interception using Black Raven’s dedicated weapon system. This is a universal system that is adapted to a wide range of weapons, including: assault rifles, shotguns, machine guns and other weapons, and allows adaptation to the changing operational needs of each force in the field.

The system uses AI technologies and multi-sensor data fusion, while combining electro-optical systems, advanced sensors and real-time analysis capabilities. One of the system's most prominent features is its dual-operation capability: the system allows for manual interception by a combat soldier as well as a full automation mode. Thus, the system can be operated completely autonomously or alternatively allow full control by a human operator depending on the operational scenario.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.