Robotic sovereignty-as-a-service co AITAN raises $41m

Israeli defense-tech company AITAN has completed a $41 million financing round co-led by Deep33 and Dell Technologies Capital. The latest financing brings the company's total capital raised to $54 million. The company valuation was not disclosed.

AITAN develops AI-based systems that enable military forces to operate and coordinate drones and unmanned vehicles on the battlefield. Instead of each vehicle operating separately, the company's technology is designed to connect different systems and allow them to operate together as a coordinated force, while reducing soldiers' exposure to risk.

The solution includes software and hardware, system design according to customer needs, production assistance, training of forces and support for the deployment of the systems in the field. The company calls this model Robotic Sovereignty-as-a-Service - the ability of a country to operate, maintain and update its robotic combat systems itself, without being completely dependent on suppliers and supply chains from abroad.

Adapting the system while fighting

This need was exacerbated in the wars in Israel and Ukraine, where drones and unmanned vehicles were widely used. Unlike traditional weapons systems, which can be produced and stored for years, robotic systems need to change quickly according to threats, disruption methods and needs arising from the field. Software updates and system changes are sometimes required within weeks or even days.

AITAN's technology is designed to allow armies to continue operating the tools even when the supply of components is compromised, as well as to independently adapt artificial intelligence capabilities to the changing operational reality. The company is now seeking to expand its activities to include additional armies in Israel's allied countries.

According to AITAN, its systems are in daily use in the IDF and in the Ministry of Defense and have accumulated more than half a million operational flight hours since October 7. The company said it recently won a tender to develop the IDF's command and control platform for the next generation of attack drones, as well as design contracts for robotic weapons systems. The financial scope of the contracts and the company's revenue were not disclosed.

Company bears the name of fallen brother

AITAN was founded by Udi Oster and Daniel Almog, who met during their service as officers in Unit 8200. The two previously founded the food ordering platform Tapingo, which was acquired by Grubhub.

The events of October 7th made the company's activities personal for the founders. Their friend and colleague Or Levi was abducted from the Nova festival, and his wife Einav was murdered. In September 2024, Udi's younger brother, Captain Eitan Oster, an officer in the Egoz unit, fell during the IDF's ground maneuvers in Lebanon. The company's name was changed to AITAN in his memory.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2026.

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