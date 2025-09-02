Rubrik appoints Eyal Ron to head Israel operations

US cloud data management and data security company Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) has appointed Eyal Ron as Rubrik Israel site lead. He succeeds Amit Shaked, who has been promoted to Rubrik VP strategy and security. In this global position Shaked will drive Rubrik’s strategic initiatives and strengthen its security capabilities worldwide.

Ron's career in the cybersecurity industry extends over more than 13 years. He graduated in Physics and Electrical Engineering at Tel Aviv University, as part of the Psagot Elite program and later served in the Israeli army 8200 intelligence unit, where for for six years he held many engineering and leadership roles. Following his discharge, Ron joined CyberMDX as a senior software engineer and later moved to Laminar, a startup focused on DSPM and cloud security, which was acquired by Rubrik in 2023. He then became Rubrik Israel director of engineering. In his new position, ron will continue as head of engineering while taking on the additional responsibility of Site Lead for Rubrik Israel.

Ron said, "I am thrilled to take on this new responsibility. It’s an incredible opportunity to lead a talented team and help shape Rubrik's future in Israel and globally. My focus will be on further strengthening Rubrik Israel’s position as a leading name in the local tech community while enhancing our global security strategy. I plan to continue Rubrik’s growth, innovation, and security on a global scale, while preserving the strong culture and startup mindset that have been key to our success here."

Shaked added, "Having worked with Eyal for many years, I have full confidence in his leadership and vision. He will be instrumental in driving Rubrik Israel’s success and shaping the future of our security initiatives."

