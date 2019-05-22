Rwandair to launch Tel Aviv - Kigali flights next month

Rwandan national carrier Rwandair is launching flights between Tel Aviv and the Rwandan capital Kigali next month following an aviation agreement signed between Israel and Rwanda earlier this year, "Walla!" reports.

The flights will begin June 26 and the Israeli representative of Rwandair will be Ophir Tours ETS Avia. There will be three weekly flights from Tel Aviv on Boeing 737-800s on Wednesdays and Fridays leaving at 00.40 and arriving at 05.40 and Saturdays leaving at 23.50 and arriving at 05.00 on Sunday morning. The flights from Kigali leave on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 00.30 and land in Tel Aviv at 07.30.

Return fares being from $776.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 22, 2019

