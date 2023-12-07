Ryanair to cancel all January Israel flights

Few foreign airlines are operating flights to and from Israel and the situation seems unlikely to change in the near future. "Globes" has learned that Ryanair, which has the biggest aircraft fleet in Europe, and is one of the most popular low-cost carriers operating in and out of Ben Gurion airport, is to cancel all its flights to and from Israel in January. An official announcement on the matter has not yet been released.

The frequency of flights landing and taking off from Ben Gurion airport has fallen 80% since the start of the war on October 7th from 500 per day to just 100 per day. Most foreign airlines have canceled all flights to Israel, in part because of the refusal of insurance companies to provide them with coverage.

With government insurance guarantees the three Israeli airlines - El Al, Arkia and Israir - are continuing their flights. El Al has canceled flights to some destinations including Sharm el-Sheikh, Istanbul, Dublin, Marseilles, and Tokyo.

The few foreign airlines that are operating flights to and from Israel include Ethiopian Airlines to Addis Ababa, Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi, flyDubai to Dubai, Uzbekistan Airways to Tashkent, and Azimuth Airline and Red Wings to Russia.

