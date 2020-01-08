S7 airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Novosibirsk flights

Russian carrier S7 Airlines (Siberian Airlines) is to launch flights between Tel Aviv and Novosibirsk, Russia's third largest city, starting April 2020. Flying Carpet will serve as S7 airlines official representative in Israel.

Siberian Airlines has a fleet of 100 aircraft and is the second largest Russian carrier and largest operator of domestic flights within Russia. S7 has a codesharing agreement with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) for connecting flights from Moscow.

In 2019, 371,000 Russian tourists came to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2020

