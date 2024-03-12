Sa'ar splits from Gantz, demands seat in war cabinet

The New Hope party led by Gideon Sa'ar has split from Benny Gantz's National Unity party and is demanding a seat in the war cabinet. Sa'ar made the announcement this evening at a conference of New Hope party activities to sum up the campaign for the local authority elections. Sa'ar said that breaking up the party was a 'national need.'

Sa'ar said, "I respect my friend and the representatives of the National Unity party and the war cabinet but unfortunately they are not expressing the voice, the positions and the emphases that I would bring there. Therefore, in your name, I express here our demand to join the war cabinet and help shape policy."

Sa'ar will inform the chairman of the Knesset Committee of their intention to immediately re-establish the New Hope faction, which has four MKs.

Sa'ar thanked Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot and the other members of the National Unity party for their period of joint work and expressed hope for cooperation between the two parties in the future as two separate political factions. Sa'ar stressed his plan to add additional forces in efforts to form "an alternative right wing, as much of the public hopes will happen."

Sa'ar spoke of issues he supports such as opposition to a Palestinian state, denouncing non-state norms like canceling Israel Prize awards for political reasons, and the Likud's response to the conclusions of the commission of inquiry on the Meron disaster.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.