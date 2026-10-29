Salesforce in talks to lease Tel Aviv office space in ToHa2

US enterprise software giant Salesforce is in advanced talks to rent office space in the ToHa2 tower in Tel Aviv. Sources have told "Globes" that the company is seeking to lease floors 4-5, totaling 15,000 square meters in the tower. The company has about 1,000 employees in Israel, who are currently spread across three Tel Aviv office towers - Alon Tower 1, Azrieli Sarona Tower, and ToHa 1 as well as in Nazareth but in the future will be consolidated into a single location.

The tower is being constructed by Amot Investments and Bayside (Gav-Yam) and is nearing completion. However, Salesforce would only move in next year, following the final interior fit-out works. The general contractor is Danya Cebus. The deal amount has not been finalized; however, market estimates suggest a rate of NIS 130-165 per square meter for unfinished space. Assuming a lease term of at least five years, the total value of the deal would exceed NIS 140 million.

ToHa2 will encompass 160,000 square meters of office space on 78-floors. Google has already leased 60,000 square meters in the building’s top 24 floors under a ten-year contract. While no further deals in the tower have been reported since the agreement with Google, the developers, Amot and Gav-Yam, have indicated that they are currently in negotiations regarding additional space in the building.

Salesforce Israel was established in 2011 following the acquisition of Israeli startup Navajo Systems. It has since grown into a major R&D hub, responsible for creating key solutions for the global company across various fields, including AI-driven marketing intelligence and big data, AI for language and conversational analysis, and data security. Since 2011, the company has carried out a series of acquisitions in Israel, and recently bought Loops, its tenth acquisition in the country.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2026.

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