Samsung or iPhone? Which smartphone do Israelis prefer?

The competition between Samsung and iPhone smartphone’s is a familiar rivalry worldwide: Google Android's open and flexible platform versus Apple's "closed system." While Apple is successfully entrenching itself in the profitable premium segment worldwide, Android enjoys a wide range of models at a variety of price levels, which allows it to appeal to broad target audiences.

In Israel, according to figures obtained by "Globes," Samsung is still more dominant, but has weakened slightly in the past year - with about a 40% market share compared with Apple's 33%. China's Xiaomi is behind them with about 18%.

One of the categories that smartphone manufacturers are investing a lot of thought into is the foldable smartphone category. Samsung, the category leader, continues to hold a deep lead with its Flip and Fold series, while incorporating AI capabilities to justify the high price tag. In contrast, Chinese manufacturers are introducing slim foldables and tri-fold devices. Apple, on the other hand, is typically silent and watching from the sidelines. Rumors and leaks from the component industry indicate that the company is intensively examining prototypes of a foldable device, but it is not expected to enter the fray until the technology is fully mature.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2026.

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