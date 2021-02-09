SAP.iO teams with Publicis Sapient in Tel Aviv accelerator

SAP.iO has announced that it is collaborating with digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient in its Tel Aviv startup accelerator. The program will focus on advanced marketing and commerce solutions that offer new ways for brands to improve consumer engagement.

Publicis Sapient, which is part of the advertising giant Publicis, and an SAP client, will team with SAP to identify suitable startups from around the world to participate in the SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv 12-week acceleration program.

In the program, the selected startups will work on forming new partnerships and joint value propositions with SAP and Publicis that will solve the key challenges that consumer brands are facing in e-commerce and marketing. Publicis Sapient will take an active part in the program screening phase and will act as a potential beta-site for pilots, and a potential go-to-market channel for the startups.

The program is open to enterprise software startups after their seed or A round, which provide the following solutions: personalized marketing, product discovery, social engagement, improved segmentation, consumer experience, first party consumer insights, new business models for direct-to-consumer marketing, and innovative integration use cases with Emarsys, SAP’s latest acquisition and a leading omnichannel customer engagement platform.

SAP.iO Israel Foundry head Lior Weizmann said, "For startup companies that develop relevant solutions, this is a unique opportunity to grow and go global. In addition to partner with SAP and Publicis, which is a strategic achievement by itself, the startups that will participate in the program and the joint solutions developed in it will be introduced by SAP and Publicis to their joint clients, which include some of the largest brands in the world. The initial exposure will be to the major consumer product companies, where we identify a strong need to strengthen the relationship with the end consumers."

Publicis Israel VP innovation and value creation Oded Lavie said, "When we started exploring collaboration with SAP, we understood that our combined expertise in technology and business, as well as our network of clients across major industries, could be a significant springboard for startups. We are excited to help our mutual clients, which include some of the biggest companies in the world, implement innovative solutions that address concrete business challenges and deliver immediate value."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2021

