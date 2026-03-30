ScaleOps raises $130m at valuation over $800m

Israeli autonomous cloud and AI infrastructure resource management company ScaleOps today announced it has completed a $130 million Series C financing round at a valuation exceeding $800 million. The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from all existing investors, Lightspeed Venture Partners, NFX, Glilot Capital Partners, and Picture Capital. This brings the total funding raised by the company to more than $210 million.

ScaleOps observes that engineering teams spend too much time addressing SLO violations and performance issues rather than building new features and driving innovation, and struggle to manage increasingly complex, dynamic environments. Since this manual work is nearly impossible to do at scale, cloud and AI resources remain misallocated and underutilized, leading to manual reconfiguration, wasted engineering time, low utilization, and higher cloud spend.

ScaleOps addresses this challenge by autonomously and continuously managing and scaling cloud and AI infrastructure in real time. The platform manages and scales GPU and compute resources through automated, context-based decision-making, for every AI agent, model, and application.

ScaleOps founder and CEO Yodar Shafrir said, "Compute is the defining bottleneck of the AI era, and the way most enterprises manage compute was built for a world that no longer exists. Static allocation and manual tuning simply can't keep up with the speed and complexity of modern production environments. We built ScaleOps to change that, creating a new category of autonomous infrastructure management so that AI and cloud applications can run at full potential. This funding accelerates our mission to make infrastructure that manages itself the new enterprise standard."

Insight Partners managing director Jeff Horing added, "ScaleOps is addressing the urgent challenge of managing cloud and AI workloads, helping enterprises unlock performance, efficiency, and innovation at scale. We believe that the team’s autonomous, real-time infrastructure management matches the speed and complexity needed for modern applications across leading enterprises."

ScaleOps customers include Adobe, Wiz, DocuSign, Coupa, and other Fortune 500 companies. The company has achieved over 350% year-over-year growth, tripled its team in the past 12 months, and expects to triple the team again by year-end, reflecting rapid enterprise expansion and sustained demand for Autonomous Cloud and AI Infrastructure Resource Management. The company currently has more than 120 employees in Israel, North America and Europe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.