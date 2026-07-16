Shapir wins Road 6 northern extension tender

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) was today declared the winner of the Road 6 northern extension tender by the inter-ministerial tenders committee. Shapir will finance, build, operate and maintain the 22-kilometer extension from from Somekh Interchange to Beit Ha’Emek. In response Shapir’s share price is 6% higher on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) today.

According to the announcement from the Ministries of Finance, Transport, and the Cross-Israel Company, the project cost is estimated at NIS 2 billion, and the selection was made at the end of a competitive bidding process in which six groups consisting of leading Israeli and international companies participated.

Shapir will set up a dedicated company for the project, and according to the company's report, the total scope of the project during the construction and operation period, throughout the entire concession period, is estimated at NIS 12 billion.

The project is planned as a toll highway with three lanes in each direction. As part of the work, three new interchanges will be built: Abelayim, Makr and Beit HaEmek. The target date for opening the road is 2030. Work on the construction of the road will begin in 2027, and the road is expected to open to the public in 2030.

"The extension of Road 6 to the north is strategically important news for the residents of the Galilee and another step in realizing our vision to connect Israel from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat," said Minister of Transport Miri Regev. "The new road will shorten travel times, reduce congestion, strengthen transport safety and create a significant economic growth engine for the north."

Shapir Group franchise division director Oren Cohen added, "Winning the project to extend Road 6 to the north is strategic for Shapir Group. The construction of the project will involve all the group's relative advantages, including financing, accelerated construction, operation and maintenance. Shapir is the franchisee of Road 6 across the North, between sections 3 and 7, and is proud to lead another national project, which will strengthen the connection between the north and the center, improve accessibility for residents of the region and contribute to the economic development of the north."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2026.

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