The shekel has depreciated by 10% against the US dollar in less than a month and by 20% since the end of May. On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel rate against the dollar up 1.341% at NIS 3.3326/$.

The weakening of the shekel against the dollar is due to several factors relating to the domestic market, although this trend is not limited solely to developments in Israel. This is part of a broader trend involving the US currency against most major currencies, driven by a sell-off in stock markets and a "hawkish" tone from senior officials at the US Federal Reserve.

Over the past week alone, the shekel has weakened by about 4.5% against the US dollar and by about 3.6% against the basket of major currencies.

Bank Hapoalim chief financial markets strategist Modi Shafrir notes that since October 26, the day before the elections in Israel, the shekel has weakened by about 8.2% against the dollar and by 7% against the currency basket. During this same period, only the Brazilian real and the Colombian peso have experienced sharper declines (9% and 11%, respectively). According to Shafrir, "During this period, the shekel holds the distinction of being 'one of the three weakest currencies in the world, and the weakest currency among developed markets.'"

One factor explaining the shekel's recent weakness is the rise in Israel's risk premium, stemming from the political deadlock and the difficulties in forming a new government. This has heightened uncertainty, increased the likelihood of further elections, and increased the possibility that more countries might impose sanctions on Israel.

Another factor is the widening interest rate differential between Israel and the US (currently standing at 0.5%-0.75%). The Bank of Israel’s interest rate is 3.25%, while in the US the rate ranges between 3.75% and 4%. As the US rate rises and as the rate in Israel falls, the attractiveness of the dollar increases.

In Israel, the market is pricing in a probability of about 43% that the Bank of Israel will cut interest rates in one of the next two policy decisions. An interest rate decision is expected in Israel today, while in the US, the market is pricing in a rate hike for December. Senior officials at the Federal Reserve continue to signal a tightening stance and future interest rate hikes. The anticipated widening of the rate differential between the two countries works in favor of the dollar, making it more appealing to investors seeking higher yields.

Institutional investors are buying dollars

Another key factor accelerating the weakening of the shekel is a shift in the behavior of local institutional investors, who manage a large portion of savers' funds abroad. Within just a few months, they have gone from being the primary driver of the shekel’s appreciation to a force that is now fueling its depreciation.

When Wall Street was rallying, these institutional investors would continually sell dollars to rebalance the foreign currency component of their portfolios. Now, however, sharp declines in overseas markets are eroding the value of their dollar-denominated assets. This has left them "over-hedged" relative to the massive derivatives positions they had accumulated. To bring their exposure back to target levels and reduce this excess hedging, they must close out some of these positions, which means buying dollars and selling shekels on a large scale.

When hedging against dollar hurts savers' returns

Until six months ago, the shekel was on a strengthening trend against the dollar. It continued to push the exchange rate lower, eventually reaching historic levels not seen in decades, approaching NIS 2.8/$. Those who opted for currency-hedged investment tracks saw gains, while those who remained exposed to currency fluctuations incurred losses.

The magnitude of this effect is clearly illustrated by the latest data from the Bank of Israel (as of September 2026), which show that on the eve of the market downturn, the volume of foreign currency hedging by institutional investors had reached an all-time high of about $113.6 billion. This record position now intensifies the pressure to purchase foreign currency whenever overseas indices decline.

Shafrir also points to a "risk-off" trend - a reduction of risk within investor portfolios - as investors sell stocks and shift into US government bonds as a safer alternative, thereby increasing the demand for dollars. Furthermore, the dollar is once again serving as a "safe haven," with investors acquiring dollar-denominated assets to stabilize their portfolios during times of crisis.

The sharp depreciation of the shekel against the dollar carries an inflationary cost. Bank Hapoalim estimates that the weakening of the shekel alone will raise the November index by about 0.06%, and the inflation forecast for the coming 12 months has risen to 2.4%, driven primarily by the shekel's decline. "A depreciation of the shekel could make imports more expensive and affect inflation expectations, thereby narrowing the Bank of Israel’s room for maneuver on rate cuts," adds Altshuler Shaham Financial Services founder and co-CEO Yossi Menashe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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