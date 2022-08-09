Shekel rally gains momentum

The shekel has again been strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel exchange rate is down 0.63% against the dollar at NIS 3.306/$ and down 0.17% against the euro at NIS 3.384/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.240% from Friday, at NIS 3.327/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.578% at NIS 3.390/€.

The Israeli currency continues to strengthen and is trading at levels against the dollar not seen since late April. After weakening by 14% in the first half of the year against the dollar, the shekel has staged a strong rebound and is now down only 6.5% since the start of the year. During July alone the shekel strengthened 5.1% against the basket of the world's major currencies, and gained 2.8% against the dollar and 5.4% against the euro, which is at its lowest-ever level against the Israeli currency.

The appreciation of the shekel over the past five weeks comes despite the widening interest rate gap between Israel and the US, after the Federal Reserve hiked the rate by 0.75% in each of the past two months. The main engine strengthening the shekel in recent weeks has been the stock market recovery on Wall Street and the need for Israeli institutional investors to hedge their overseas positions by buying shekels.

In addition, many Israeli companies, especially in the tech sector, need to convert foreign currency to shekels in the first ten days of the month to pay their employees, thus further strengthening the shekel.

Leader Capital Markets analyst Yonatan Katz said, "Although the shekel continues to be very sensitive to the direction of overseas capital markets, it is also important to analyze basic factors: the current account surplus plus real investments. Without a sharp fall in the markets, or major geopolitical event, the shekel is expected to continue to strengthen and moderate inflation."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 9 2022.

