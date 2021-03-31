Shekel resumes losses amid political impasse

The shekel weakened today against the dollar and against the euro. Earlier today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.120% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.330/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.156% higher, at NIS 3.907/€.

In afternoon inter-bank trading, after the rate was set, the shekel continued to weaken, and was up 0.23% against the dollar at NIS 3.342/$ and up 0.16% against the euro at NIS 3.919/€.

The shekel is trading at its weakest against the dollar since late November with concerns about political instability continuing after last week's inconclusive election results.

International ratings agency S&P has warned that the absence of a stable government will make it difficult to cut fiscal debt in the medium term and set priorities, although it saw no immediate risks and maintained Israel's A- rating.

