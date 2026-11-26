The shekel slid to its 14-month weakest against the US dollar yesterday as the Bank of Israel set the representative rate up 1.046% at NIS 3.38/$. The shekel-euro rate was set 0.967% higher at NIS 3.698/€. The shekel has recovered somewhat this morning in inter-bank trading to NIS 3.358/$ and NIS 3.682/€.

The shekel has depreciated by 12% against the US dollar in less than a month and by 22% since the end of May.

The shekel weakened by nearly 3% in less than two days this week, after wiping out all the gains it had recorded following the Nvidia-driven rally on Wall Street. However, it is not just the declines on Wall Street weighing on the Israeli currency as Israeli institutional investors buy dollar and sell shekels to hedge their portfolios. The strengthening of the dollar globally and the interest rate differentials between Israel and the US are also playing a role.

On top of all this the shekel, which has not been trading at these levels since September 2025, is adversely affected by the political uncertainty in Israel and lack of a stable government as well as geopolitical tensions as the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran looms on the horizon.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

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