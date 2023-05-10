Shekel weakens after Gaza rocket barrage begins

The Israeli currency, which had been strengthening this morning began weakening shortly after the rocket barrage from Gaza began at 1.30pm. There was massive rocket fire on the settlements around Gaza and sirens were heard in central Israel including in Tel Aviv.

The shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.25% at 3.668/$ and the shekel-euro rate is up 0.05% at NIS 4.017/€.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.716% up from Monday, at NIS 3.659/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% higher at NIS 4.015€.

The gains on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) moderated after rockets began falling. This morning the Tel Aviv 35 Index had been 1.5% higher but is currently up only 0.84% at 1785.55 points.

There have so far been no reports of any major casualties with five people lightly injured or suffering anxiety attacks admitted to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon. An empty house in Sderot sustained a direct hit as Iron Dome intercepted most rockets targeting populated areas. IDF aircraft have been attacking Gaza.

