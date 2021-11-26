Shekel weakens as new Covid variant spooks markets

The shekel is again weakening against the dollar and euro as the emergence of the new Covid variant in southern Africa spooks global markets. In afternoon futures trading, the shekel exchange rate is up 0.15% against the dollar at NIS 3.189/$ and up 0.36% against the euro at NIS 3.595/€.

Earlier today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.760% from Thursday, at NIS 3.181/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.127% higher at NIS 3.582/€.

The shekel is weakening as global markets go into a tailspin over the discovery of a new Covid variant in southern Africa, which is believed to be more infectious than the Delta variant and more resistant to existing vaccines. Several cases have already been discovered in Israel from vaccinated travelers returning from Malawi in southeast Africa. Yesterday Israel declared a list of countries in southern Africa (Malawi was not on the list) as 'red' countries, banning travel to them and requiring Israelis returning from them to go into isolation hotels.

The entire world is on high alert with new calls for travel restrictions. Stock markets are falling in Europe with the FTSE Index in London down 2.77%. Commodity prices are also falling with a barrel of Brent crude oil down 5.74% in price. Wall Street, which was closed yesterday for Thanksgiving, is expected to fall sharply, when it reopens this afternoon. Bearish markets tend to weaken the shekel as Israeli institutional investors are forced to buy foreign currency to hedge their overseas positions.

After swiftly appreciating over the past month, the shekel changed direction earlier this week following comments from the Bank of Israel about the country's relatively low inflation expectations, and the completion of its foreign currency buying plan.

The turning point for the shekel came on Monday when the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee announced that it is keeping the interest rate unchanged at its historic low of 0.1%. The unexpectedly low Consumer Price Index rise of 0.1% in October means that while central banks around the world have had to act to restrain inflation, the Bank of Israel can afford to wait.

