Silicom: Israel’s best performing Wall Street stock

The strongest Israeli stock traded on Wall Street in the first half of 2026 was Silicom (Nasdaq: SILC), which rose 226%, including 14% over the last week of June, to give a market cap of $276 million - although it lost 7.84% on the first day of July.

The Kfar Saba-based company provides network and data infrastructure solutions and is benefiting from the trend of investments in AI infrastructure. This week, Silicom announced what it defined as a major milestone for it: the first production order it has received related to the field of AI Inference - that is, the inference stage in which AI models that have already been trained can infer or draw conclusions from new data.

The company sees this as a significant expansion, noting that Silicom has received its first production order for one of its solutions, which are high-performance and designed for this specific market; delivery is already planned for this year, with revenue worth millions of dollars.

"This order marks a critical transition from evaluation and development to commercial production, " Silicom said in a statement. The company added that the order has accelerated the initial timeline, and increasing its expected revenue in 2026. According to the previously published forecast, Silicom will end 2026 with revenue of $82-83 million, growth of 33% from 2025.

At the same time, Silicom reported it is promoting additional deals in the field of AI Inference and sees the field as one of its most significant growth engines, "With revenues expected to build substantially in 2027 and beyond as momentum in this fast-expanding market continues to accelerate.

Promoting market opportunities

Silicom CEO, Liron Eizenman said the order, "Validates our technology and confirms that our solutions directly address the real-world performance challenges facing today's most sophisticated AI inference architectures. Furthermore, it demonstrates that we have earned a meaningful place in one of the most important and fast-moving markets in technology today."

He continued, "What makes us genuinely excited is that this is just the beginning. We are simultaneously advancing multiple AI inference opportunities with different customers, each representing its own significant potential. The combined trajectory of these engagements makes us very bullish about what AI inference can become for Silicom in 2027 and beyond. We believe this is shaping up to be a game changer for the company, complementing our strong and growing core business, and we are moving aggressively to capture it.

Eizenman, who has been managing the company in recent years, is the son of Avi Eizenman, who founded the company in 1987 and serves as the active chairman of the board of directors. The most prominent shareholders are US institutional entities, Systematic Financial Management and First Wilshire Securities Management, Avi Eizenman has a 5.7% stake. The surge in Silicom's share price in the first half of 2026 made it the Israeli company with the highest return on Wall Street during this period, outperforming the main indices. Since the low-point at which Silicom was traded about two years ago, the stock has jumped by more than 300%. However, it has not yet returned to the peak price recorded in 2018 ($76.79).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2026.

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