Smotrich and Deri to rotate as Finance Minister

The Likud and Religious Zionism parties have announced an agreement this evening in which Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich and Shas leader Aryeh Deri will rotate as Minister of Finance. Other members of the Religious Zionism party MK Ofir Sofer will serve as Minister of Aliyah and Integration and Orit Strok will serve as Minister National Missions - in effect the ministry of settlements with various departments added from the Ministries of Education and Religious Affairs, which deal with religious Zionism.

The Religious Zionism party will also have a minister in the Ministry of Defense responsible for Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, who will work in coordination and agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But Smotrich's demand for wider powers by attaching the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria to the Ministry of Finance, has not been met.

Prime Minister elect Benjamin Netanyahu said this evening, "This is another significant step that brings us closer to establishing a national right-wing government that will take care of all the citizens of Israel. I thank the chairman of Religious Zionism for the partnership and am convinced that we will work together in fruitful cooperation for the sake of the people of Israel."

Smotrich added, "Today we are taking another historic step to establish a Jewish, Zionist and national government that will restore security and governance, promote historic reform in the legal system, regulate and develop the settlement enterprise, strengthen Jewish identity in the spirit of religious Zionism and proudly wave the flag of Zionism, the absorption of Aliyah and society in Israel."

