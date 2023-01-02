Smotrich orders canceling sugary drinks, disposables taxes

In his first meeting yesterday with his top officials, new Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich instructed that orders be prepared as quickly as possible for the cancellation of taxes on sugary drinks and disposable plastic items (plates, cutlery etc).

The tax on sugary drinks was introduced in January 2022 and the tax on disposable plastic items came into effect in November 2021. Both were major policies of the previous government aimed at benefitting health and the environment. But the haredi community was convinced that the taxes introduced by previous Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman were aimed at tem due to their reliance on these products.

Outgoing Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg said, "The new government is allowing petty politics to destroy the environment and health. Instead of moving forward, this decision sets us back light years. In addition to a poke in the eye, the abolition of the tax will only contribute to pollution and morbidity. I call on the new Minister of Environmental Protection to strongly oppose this harmful move.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.