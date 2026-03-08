Smotrich puts finishing touches on war unpaid leave scheme

One week after the start of the war with Iran, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich has decided that as part of the compensation plan being formulated by the Ministry of Finance, one of the parents in families with children under the age of 14 will be able to take unpaid leave as long as the education system remains closed. The decision will apply to families throughout the country, with the aim of allowing parents to stay home with their children during the period when schools are closed.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance is currently working on finalizing the compensation plan for businesses and employees affected by the situation. The plan is expected to be determined in cooperation with the presidency of the business sector and the Histadrut General Federation of Labor and is expected to be published in the coming days.

Smotrich said, "We are making great progress on the front lines while at the same time maintaining economic resilience on the home front. It is important for me to clarify: the Home Front Command's guidelines that allow people to go back to work are not binding. We understand that not everyone can return to work when the education system is closed, and in the coming days we will publish a special compensation plan that takes this into account. Anyone who can go back to work in accordance with the guidelines is blessed and contributes to the resilience of the home front, morale, and the economy. At the same time, we will ensure a full safety net for everyone, while understanding that not everyone can return to work."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.