Smotrich: War has already cost Israel NIS 9b

Israel’s Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich has said that the war against Iran has so far cost NIS 9 billion, above and beyond the NIS 112 billion that the Ministry of Defense has been allocated in the 2026 budget, which has yet to be approved by the Knesset. Smotrich admits that the fiscal deficit will now be more than 3.9% of GDP, the target in the proposed 2026 budget.

Smotrich said, "I am not scared about it even if the war increases the deficit by another 1% and we can adjust the budget between the readings in the Knesset. Everything the army needs to conduct the campaign in the best possible way - it will receive."

By law, the state budget must be approved by the end of March, otherwise, the Knesset automatically dissolves. The budget was submitted very late by the Ministry of Finance to the Knesset and is currently undergoing marathon discussions. "I hope that the budget will pass on time and I discussed this with the Knesset Speaker," said Smotrich. "The committees can continue to discuss the budget proposal even on Zoom and remotely, as was done during the Covid pandemic. None of us can say on the second day of the war whether it will take a week or a month, and I hope that the discussions will continue in order to make progress. Voting in the plenum can also be done remotely."

Finally, the Minister of Finance also addressed the government aid plan for business owners, "This is the first day that the economy is not working because of the war, there is no hysteria. We have legislation and regulations, and we will adapt the existing plans to this war. We will push for the economy to reopen as quickly as possible, and as the days pass, we will be able to examine the adjustment of the plans."

By 11am this morning 350 people had been evacuated from their damaged homes to 240 hotel rooms. Property tax director Amir Dahan said, "Blast damage is enormous and reaches a radius of 500-700 meters, so we are calling on the public to use the fast track for damages up to NIS 30,000 shekels." In addition, for more urgent cases, the state has entered into agreements with hotels to provide 15,000 rooms. By this morning, before the serious incident in Beit Shemesh, 1,000 claims had already been filed.

