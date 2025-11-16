SoftBank reduces Lemonade stake

Japanese investment giant SoftBank recently is no longer a party in interest in Israeli digital insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), which over the weekend reported its shareholders at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The report shows that SoftBank continued reducing its holdings in Lemonade and during the third quarter sold 40% of its shares.

Since the end of 2024, SoftBank’s holding in the digital insurance company has declined by about 67%. At the end of the third quarter, SoftBank held about 3.6 million Lemonade shares, which is about 4.8% of Lemonade's share equity. As a result, it is no longer a party in interest in the company. SoftBank invested in Lemonade when it was a private company, and at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) in New York in 2020, it held over 25% of the company's shares.

Lemonade share price fell 6% last week, after the company’s stock reached a more than 4-year peak at the start of the week. Lemonade, managed by cofounders Daniel Schreiber (CEO) and Shai Wininger (president), has a market cap of $5.268 billion. The stock’s peak came after the company published better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter, in which revenue grew 42.4% to $195 million, GAAP net loss narrowed 44.6% to $37.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA was negative at $25.6 million, an improvement of 47.8% compared with the corresponding quarter.

