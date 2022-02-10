Software supply chain protection co Legit Security raises $30m

Israeli cybersecurity company Legit Security today came out of stealth and announced the completion of a $30 million Series A financing round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and TCV. Seed funding was previously provided by CyberStarts.

Legit Security has developed a SaaS solution to protect software supply chains from attack by automatically discovering and securing the pipelines, infrastructure, code and people. The company will use the funds to expand its engineering team in Israel and expand its marketing and sales network in the US where it has offices in Austin and Palo Alto.

Legit Security was founded by CEO Roni Fuchs, CTO Liav Caspi, and VP of R&D Lior Barak.

Fuchs said, "Enterprises increasingly rely on software to do business, and they’re adopting cloud, DevOps, CI/CD and agile techniques to move fast. However, this has created a huge new, unprotected attack surface that cybercriminals have targeted, and their attacks are escalating. Right now, enterprises don’t need another code scanner. They need a holistic security solution for the broader software supply chain environment. That’s why we founded Legit Security and brought on world-class cybersecurity experts that share the same vision."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2022.

