Sompo Digital Lab Tel Aviv appoints Omer Ruff business development manager

Sompo Digital Lab Tel Aviv has today announced the appointment of Omer Ruff as business development manager in the field of digital health at Sompo in Israel. Ruff has more than 10 years of experience in the business world including in managing tenders, business development and building technological partnerships.

In his main role before joining Sompo Israel, he served as a senior manager in the field of business development and strategic partnerships at Femi Premium, in which he was responsible for managing tenders in a range of areas, with expertise in health and technology, as well as creating partnerships in digital health sectors. Previously, Omer served as head of the business development sector in the innovation arm of Meyu Health and before that as an attorney in commercial law at Matry, Meiri & Co. Law Offices.

The digital lab of the insurance giant, which operates a chain of 300 retirement homes and day centers across Japan, works to find technological solutions for senior citizens and solutions in the fields of med-tech and health-tech.

Yinnon Dolev, Head of the Sompo Digital Lab Tel Aviv in Israel and Europe said, "The field of digital health is growing and developing worldwide, and especially since the Covid pandemic. Sompo, which understands the growing need in the field, is working to find technological solutions to improve the quality of service provided to those insured and patients. I am sure that Omer’s experience will allow us to continue to create collaborations and new engines of growth in the sector."

Sompo, the second largest insurance company in Japan, operates in more than 30 countries and has annual revenue of $36 billion. In 2018, Sompo set up its Digital Lab in Tel Aviv, which is led by Yinnon Dolev, and since then it has launched several commercial collaborations with Israeli tech companies and made venture capital investments in insurtech, transportation, agritech, fintech, cybersecurity, digital health, foodtech, and more.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2023.

