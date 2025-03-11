Sompo Israel appoints Gev Hadari as cybersecurity head

Sompo Digital Lab Tel Aviv has announced the appointment of Gev Hadari as head of cybersecurity. Founded in 2022, Sompo Israel’s Cyber Center plays a strategic role in the company's operations, focusing on identifying security vulnerabilities, evaluating innovative solutions, and fostering close collaboration with the local cybersecurity industry.

Hadari has joined Sompo with over 12 years of extensive experience in the cybersecurity field, specializing in offensive security. His expertise spans penetration testing, including Red Team operations, web applications, mobile applications, OT/IOT products, and both external and internal assessments.

Hadari brings a wealth of knowledge in Threat Intelligence, SSDLC, EASM, CNAPP, and BAS fields including integration, as well as in the operation and process building of these domains. Prior to joining Sompo, he was a senior manager and a key member of EY’s Israel cybersecurity leadership team. At EY, Hadari led the Red Team and infrastructure, mobile and OT/IOT competencies, where he was instrumental in developing new disciplines, building teams and methodologies, and managing technology

Sompo Digital Lab Tel Aviv CEO Yinnon Dolev said, "The insurance industry, inherently based on information, is becoming a primary target for sophisticated cyber attackers. The past year has reinforced the understanding that cyber threats are rapidly escalating and impacting all business sectors. Ransomware attacks, data breaches, and cyber fraud are becoming increasingly complex and destructive, especially with the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise in cloud system breaches. Gev’s appointment to Sompo’s cybersecurity division reflects our commitment to continuously expanding our defensive capabilities to ensure the highest level of security for our systems and data".

Sompo is the second-largest insurance company in Japan, operating in more than 30 countries, with an annual revenue of $36 billion. In 2018, the company established its Innovation Lab in Tel Aviv, led by Yinnon Dolev. Since its launch, the lab has initiated and led partnerships with Israeli technology companies, including startups such as TytoCare, Planck, Momentick, GeoX, EasySend, and others, alongside venture capital investments in the fields of Insurtech, mobility, fintech, cybersecurity, digital health, Foodtech, and more.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2025.

