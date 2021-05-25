Space computing co Ramon.Space raises $17.5m

Israeli space computing solutions company Ramon.Space has announced the completion of a $17.5 million Series A financing round with investment from StageOne Ventures, Deep Insight, WorldQuant Ventures, UMC Capital and previous investor Grove Ventures. The proceeds will be used to develop the company’s computing solutions, support its rapidly expanding US and Israel operations, and enlarge the team globally.

Ramon.Space builds space resilient super-computing systems that revolutionize the way software is written, applied, and processed in space. The use of software in space has been limited because the hardware needed to support it could not function in such harsh conditions. Ramon.Space aims to transform the way software and hardware are used in space so applications can be developed, updated and adapted in real-time, creating infinite possibilities for new space satellite payloads and deep space missions. The company’s computing and storage platform leverages ground-breaking Manycore ML/AI/DSP processing technology to power next generation earth observation, communications and data processing applications, bringing them to unprecedented levels of advancement.

Ramon.Space CEO Avi Shabtai said, "We’re delighted to have such strong investors with us on this path to lead the digital transformation of space. With our groundbreaking technology, designed for earth-like computing at earth-like costs, we play a major role in the space revolution as the market leader in SW defined computing, networking and communication payloads."

Ramon.Space chairman Dov Moran said, "Since our first seed investment, Ramon.Space’s growth has made monumental headway in the space ecosystem. Within our lifetime, we’ll experience the impact and extraordinary benefits of human technological advances in space. Ramon.Space is at the forefront of these unique innovations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021