Spectralx to supply camouflage systems to NATO country

Spectralx recently signed an agreement to supply tens of thousands of advanced camouflage systems to a NATO member state in Europe in a deal worth over NIS 35 million. The camouflage systems are to be delivered within just three months.

Spectralx is an Israeli defense-tech company specializing in advanced solutions for signature management and multi-spectral camouflage. The systems supplied by Spectralx are designed to minimize exposure of operational forces and assets to detection, observation, and sensing technologies found on the modern battlefield, thereby enhancing their survivability and freedom of action.

The Israeli company is currently finalizing training and implementation processes with the special forces of that European NATO nation. For many years, the company’s products have been deployed by Israel’s security forces, and this usage has intensified significantly since October 7, as the IDF increasingly recognizes the need to conceal air defense systems from detection. The diverse applications within the IDF- whether for infantry, vehicles or for static assets serve as a powerful marketing tool for the Israeli company, given the global renown of Israel’s "combat-proven" tag.

"Advanced camouflage capabilities"

Spectralx also has a subsidiary in the US and a manufacturing operation in Africa, as part of the local production trend in the international defense market but no production capabilities in Europe. Spectralx, which currently employs over 70 people, was founded in 2008 by Asaf Picciotto (who serves as CEO) and Assaf Miller. They founded the company based on lessons learned during their reserve service in the Maglan unit during the Second Lebanon War and the need to address camouflage challenges. Investor Ran Tushia later joined them. They realized that while Hezbollah possessed detection capabilities, there were no effective countermeasures.

Since then, the focus has shifted from camouflage to survivability, with the company developing technologies to reduce the signature of battlefield objects. "They are a wonderful company - practical and effective for the combat soldier," a senior Ministry of Defense official told *Globes*. "Their camouflage capabilities are advanced."

Today, Spectralx operates across a spectrum ranging from the individual soldier to air defense systems. The field of countering detection is currently at its peak and the Israeli company is active in most of these areas, addressing multiple spectrums simultaneously.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2026.

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