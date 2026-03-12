StageOne Ventures closes $165m fifth VC fund

Israeli venture capital fund StageOne Ventures today announced the closing of its fifth fund at $165 million. With the closing of Fund V, StageOne’s total assets under management (AUM) exceed $650 million.

Since 2001, StageOne has been identifying and backing Israel’s most ambitious enterprise technology founders at the inception stage in every major shift in enterprise computing, from the telecom era and the rise of cybersecurity to cloud migration. Fund V will focus on the next frontier: the AI Infrastructure layer.

Fund V will invest startups in AI Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Physical AI, Agentic Orchestration, and Vertical AI - sectors where Israeli engineering talent is at the forefront.

StageOne founder and managing partner Yuval Cohen said, "AI is not just a vertical for us; it is the new architecture of enterprise software. Despite global and local uncertainties, Israel continues to produce world-class engineering talent. With our fifth fund, we are doubling down on our commitment to be the first and most trusted partner for founders building category-defining companies."

StageOne is led by Cohen together with Tal Slobodkin (managing partner), and Netanel Meir (partner).

To date, the firm has invested in 69 companies and currently has a portfolio of 29 active companies. StageOne serves as the "first-check" investor, maintaining a hands-on, long-term partnership with founders and continuing to support its strongest companies through significant follow-on rounds.

Slobodkin said, "Our model is built on deep conviction and involvement from day one. In a world of automated investing, we provide the opposite: a high-touch partnership. We don’t just provide capital; we provide the strategic and operational foundation that allows technical founders to scale into global category leaders."

The new fund is backed by repeat institutional and private investors from the US, Europe, and Israel, highlighting the long-term confidence in StageOne’s strategy and the resilience of the Israeli tech ecosystem.

StageOne has exited 21 investments with strong returns. Notable exits and portfolio highlights include: Coralogix, Silverfort, Qwak, Cyberint, Epsagon, Avanan, Apprente, Traffix, and Guardium.

Meir said, "AI is shifting the economics and speed of innovation, but the fundamentals of enterprise-grade reliability haven't changed. We focus on bridging the gap between a brilliant technical proof-of-concept and a resilient, global company that can withstand the next several waves of AI evolution."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.