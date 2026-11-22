At a time when relations between the US and Israel are occasionally strained and cooperation can be complex, Adv. Dr. Oz Halabi, a partner specializing in international taxation at the Cozen O'Connor law firm, finds himself at the dynamic intersection of the US economy and Israeli entrepreneurship. Halabi, who serves as co-head of the firm’s Israel practice, tells "Globes" about how Israeli tech entrepreneurs are flocking to incorporate companies in Delaware, the strengthening of business ties between the two countries, and life as an Israeli in the US today.

Halabi arrived in the US 16 years ago. Today, he advises Israeli companies looking to enter the US market, as well as funds raising capital from the US for Israeli tech firms. He helps Israelis relocating to the US navigate the business landscape and frequently works with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

A key issue he addresses is the growing trend of Israeli tech companies choosing to incorporate in the US, particularly in Delaware. "The primary reason is for raising funds," Halabi explains. "In the US, there are tax incentives for investing in private US companies that do not apply to investments in foreign entities. Consequently, many Americans require the companies they invest in to be American. Furthermore, there is simply more capital available for investment in the US, and the market itself is larger."

However, in Halabi’s view, many have turned this concept into a race, without pausing to consider the implications deeply. He says, "People rush to found a US company before it is actually necessary." Halabi draws a connection between the political shifts in Israel and the migration of companies abroad. "During the period of the judicial reform, we saw a dramatic increase in this trend," he recalls. "The problem is that once a company has set up operations abroad, it is difficult to reverse the process."

Only US entities will do

Recently, Halabi has been involved in quite a few "flip" transactions - a restructuring of a company’s ownership, typically involving the addition of a foreign parent company above the local entity. "The Israeli company becomes a subsidiary of a US entity, simply because the investor is only willing to invest in a US company," Halabi explains.

How can these companies be brought back to Israel?

"It’s not certain that it’s even possible. Israel needs to create incentives comparable to those in the US, specifically, tax benefits for investors who sell shares in Israeli companies. This would make investing in an Israeli company more attractive."

Nevertheless, Halabi stresses the importance of keeping intellectual property (IP) in Israel, even if the company is incorporated in the US. "Where the company’s IP is located is just as important, if not more so, than where it is incorporated," he explains. "One potential solution is to offer a tax exemption to entrepreneurs who sell their company, provided that its IP remains in Israel for at least five years. If an investor demands an American entity, one can be founded, while keeping the development operations in Israel. That way, at least the core activity remains in the country."

Making connections

Early in his career, Halabi (53), who studied accounting and education, joined the Israel Tax Authority. There, he served as a division manager within the International Taxation Unit while simultaneously pursuing a law degree. In 2010, he received an offer from the University of Michigan, prompting him, his partner, and their two-year-old twins to relocate to the US. What was planned to be a two-year stay turned into 16 years. In this time, he earned a master’s degree in law, taught at the university, and completed his doctorate. After passing the bar exam, he began working in the tax department of the prestigious law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Two years later, Zeev Pearl, cofounder of Israeli law firm Pearl Cohen, invited Halabi to set up its tax practice in New York, and he went on to lead the firm’s global tax practice.

When an offer arrived to join Cozen O’Connor, a firm with some 1,100 attorneys in 35 offices worldwide, he did not hesitate. "I was offered the opportunity to lead a major practice area at a major firm, with the opportunity to expand operations involving Israel. It was an offer that was difficult to refuse."

His work focuses on bridging US law with the needs of companies, entrepreneurs, and investors with ties to Israel. "We advise Israeli companies operating in the US, as well as American investors looking to invest in Israeli companies. The firm specializes in US law, and it is important to us not to encroach upon the Israeli legal sphere. The firm’s founder, Steve Cozen, was a proud Jew, and my counterpart is a US Jew."

Halabi works in close collaboration with several of Israel’s largest law firms. When clients require counsel on US tax or labor law, or matters concerning US public companies, the work is handled by his team. Conversely, when his clients need legal advice in Israel, he refers them to local firms. "We direct a significant amount of work to Israel. If an American client decides to immigrate to Israel, we connect them with an Israeli law firm. If an American invests in an Israeli company, we connect them with lawyers in Israel. I do not provide Israeli legal advice to my clients. Everyone sticks to their own area of expertise."

In addition to his legal practice, Halabi invests effort into building the firm’s brand in Israel. He delivers lectures at Israeli law firms and the Israel Bar Association, holds meetings with entrepreneurs and investors, and organizes business dinners. "The aim is that when someone thinks about US taxation, they know exactly where to turn. I make the connections between people and create value for the client that goes beyond my role as their lawyer."

Why is Israel significant to Americans? "Israel has more technology per capita than almost anywhere else in the world. We are among the leading nations in terms of the number of patents. We have no oil, no gold, and no forests but we have our minds. Excellent things come out of here."

How does the attitude toward Israel affect things?

"We are currently in a downturn due to recent events. The world is seeing things it doesn't like such as a government minister hurling insults at a prisoner, or another minister suggesting that a nuclear bomb be dropped on Gaza. People cannot fathom how a country that has produced some of the world’s most advanced technologies could reach such a point."

Halabi says this criticism often carries significant weight: "Today, the world is focusing on the negatives. We all hope this ends soon and that the country gets back on the right track. I remain optimistic."

Halabi explains the complexity of the situation: "I know of companies that want to buy Israeli products but ask that the invoices not originate from an Israeli entity. They want the product, but they don't want it known that they are buying from Israel. It’s absurd, considering that almost every product today incorporates some form of Israeli development."

Have you encountered antisemitism?

"Not personally. I ride the train wearing a Star of David, and I don't hide it. I am a proud Jew."

For instance, at an international conference for lawyers in Copenhagen, he deliberated on how to introduce himself, specifically, whether to emphasize that he is Israeli and heads the Israeli practice. To his US partners, it was clear that there was no issue. "I didn't receive a single negative comment," he recounts. "During the conference, I met lawyers from Lebanon and Jordan. When I mentioned that I was Israeli, they stood up, shook my hand, and hugged me. It was moving."

"An Israeli household"

Halabi lives in New Jersey with his wife and two sons, aged 16 and 18 (his daughter is currently in a pre-military preparatory program in Israel). Every day, he takes a bus to his office on the 55th floor of the World Trade Center. Their home remains distinctly Israeli. His wife runs a company that imports kosher wine from Europe, and a significant portion of their social circle is Israeli. "Ours is an Israeli household. Our friends are Israeli, and so are a third of our children's friends."

Will you return to live in Israel?

"I wish I had the strength and energy to live between the two countries. As the children leave home, you find yourself a foreigner in a foreign land. Perhaps, eventually, I’ll retire in Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

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