Steady tourism recovery continues in Israel

Israel recorded 319,100 entries into the country in February 2023, of which 307,000 were tourists who stayed at least one night, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. This is sharply higher than 90,700 entries into the country in February 2022 when there were still severe restrictions on entry into Israel because of the Covid pandemic. In February 2020, just before the pandemic struck, there was a record 365,500 entries into the country including 343,800 tourists who stayed at least one night.

In the first two months of 2023 Israel recorded 590,500 entries into the country, up from 137,400 entries in the first two months of 2022, but below the 695,500 entries in the first two months of 2020 before the Covid pandemic struck.

Israel recorded 2.9 million entries into the country in 2022, of which 2.7 million were tourists who stayed at least one night, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists into Israel were only fully removed in May 2022 and as a result tourist numbers still have a long way to go to surpass the record 4.9 million entries into Israel in 2019 before the pandemic including a record 4.5 million tourists who stayed at least one night.

At the same time the number of Israelis traveling abroad now exceeds pre-pandemic levels. In February 2023, Israelis made 569,100 trips abroad, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics, compared with 309,400 trips abroad when travel restrictions still applied in February 2022 and the 452,100 Israelis who traveled abroad in February 2020, just before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Israelis made 1,173,000 trips abroad in the first two months of 2023 compared with 494,800 in the first two months of 2022 and 995,100 in the first two months of 2020.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2023.

