Steve Witkoff: We're working to release all the hostages

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is in Israel and traveled to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv this morning to meet Edan Alexander, the Israeli hostage with US citizenship who was released by Hamas from Gaza yesterday after 584 days in captivity. 58 hostages remain in Gaza. During the visit Alexander spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in separate calls. Witkoff told N12 news, "We are working on the release of all the hostages."

Alexander had been invited to fly to Dubai later this week to meet Trump but decided together with his doctors and family to remain in hospital, so that he can complete his recovery.

After visiting Alexander, Witkoff traveled to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv together with Adam Boehler, the US special envoy for the hostages. Boehler said, "We are committed to all the hostages. There is a chance for a big deal. A better chance than in the past. A return to war depends on Israel. Hamas knows it can go for a deal whenever they want."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2025.

