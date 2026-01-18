Stratasys enables Subaru to halve tool development time

The share price of polymer 3D solutions company Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) jumped last week following an announcement that Japanese automaker Subaru was able to halve the tool development time on its assembly lines by using the Israeli company’s 3D printers.

The company's stock jumped 14.7% on Thursday, but fell back 3.7% on Friday, closing the trading week up 8.4%. Since the beginning of the year, the Israeli company’s share price has already risen 29%. Stratasys, managed by CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif, has a market cap of $956 million.

"Our customers want the ability to move quickly, without sacrificing quality or incurring unnecessary costs," said Stratasys chief business unit officer Rich Garrity.

The largest shareholder in Stratasys is Israeli private equity fund Fortissimo, which holds about 15.4% of the company's shares. Fortissimo invested $120 million in the company for its stake last year, at a share price of $10.30. So at Stratasys' current price, the fund currently records a profit ‘on paper’ of 15.5%.

