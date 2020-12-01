search
Strengthening shekel dips below NIS 3.30/$

1 Dec, 2020 19:28
Analysts see the shekel continuing to appreciate against the dollar.

The shekel continues to strengthen against the dollar but is weakening against the euro. In early evening futures contracts, the shekel was down 0.45% against the dollar at NIS 3.289/$ and up 0.13% against the euro at NIS 3.961/€.

Earlier today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.121% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.304/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% lower, at NIS 3.955/€.

The shekel continues to appreciate against the dollar and is trading at a rate not seen since July 2008. Prico Risk Management and Investments CEO Yossi Fraiman sees the dollar continuing to weaken and predicts that it could go below the low-point of 2008 of NIS 3.20/$. Other analysts also see the shekel continuing to strengthen against the dollar.

Yesterday the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee kept the interest rate unchanged at its historic low of 0.1%, as expected. No new quantitative easing measures were introduced. The Bank of Israel expects the Israeli economy to shrink 4.5% this year and grow 5.4% in 2021.

