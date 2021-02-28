Sun: Ormat down sharply again as TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33%, to 1,544.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,604.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.14%, to 602.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 370.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 821.5 million in equities and NIS 2.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.49% higher on Thursday, before the Purim holiday, at NIS 3.2800/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.05% higher, at NIS 4.0116/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.32% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.72%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.51% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.39%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 3.66% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.73%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.60% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.43%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 12.3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.14%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) rose 7.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting that it is in talks to buy a US company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 28, 2021

